Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Shares Gap Up to $101.83

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $101.83, but opened at $111.10. Dollar General shares last traded at $110.09, with a volume of 2,146,254 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.58.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Up 8.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.18 and a 200-day moving average of $170.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.