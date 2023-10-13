Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Decreased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $273,045,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 439.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 402.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 991,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,330,000 after buying an additional 793,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.78. The stock had a trading volume of 633,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,266. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $170.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

