Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $461.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $483.00 to $461.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $396.59.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $350.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $382.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.75. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.