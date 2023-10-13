Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $396.00 at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $398.00 to $396.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.52.

Shares of DPZ opened at $350.65 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $409.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $4,849,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

