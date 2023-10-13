Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $455.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $460.00 to $455.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up previously from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.04.

DPZ stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $352.07. 166,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.64 and a 200-day moving average of $349.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

