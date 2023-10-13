Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $350.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.75. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $409.95.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 19,037.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,053,000 after purchasing an additional 205,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
