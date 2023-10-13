Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $455.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.04.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,989. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $382.64 and a 200-day moving average of $349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

