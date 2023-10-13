Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dover worth $25,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Dover by 81,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987,448 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,119,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,594,000 after buying an additional 51,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.46.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.12. 99,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.53. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

