Dowlais Group (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dowlais Group (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DWLAF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 175 ($2.14) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dowlais Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Dowlais Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Price Performance

About Dowlais Group

OTCMKTS:DWLAF opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39. Dowlais Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.72.

(Get Free Report)

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.