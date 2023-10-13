Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Insider Purchases £9,928.30 in Stock

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) insider Philip Harrison bought 9,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £9,928.30 ($12,152.14).
Dowlais Group Stock Down 2.7 %
Dowlais Group stock opened at GBX 98.51 ($1.21) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,025.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.40. Dowlais Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.90 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148 ($1.81).
Dowlais Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Dowlais Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,000.00%.
About Dowlais Group
Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.
