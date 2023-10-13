DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DKNG. Bank of America raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.28.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

DraftKings Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,994,659. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $710,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $710,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $2,140,010.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,464,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,428 shares of company stock worth $22,783,280 in the last 90 days. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.