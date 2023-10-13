DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $8.51

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.51, but opened at $9.12. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 51,362 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on DRDGOLD in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

DRDGOLD Price Performance

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 3,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

