DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Insider Richard Pike Buys 88,715 Shares

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) insider Richard Pike bought 88,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £251,950.60 ($308,385.07).

Shares of SMDS stock opened at GBX 282.30 ($3.46) on Friday. DS Smith Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 264 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 369.10 ($4.52). The company has a market cap of £3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 292.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 300.39.

SMDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.90) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

