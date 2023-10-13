Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAPA

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 2.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14.

In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.