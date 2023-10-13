Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 642,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $57,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.95. 209,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.71. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

