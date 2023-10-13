Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $151,876,137.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,921,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,450,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $151,876,137.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,921,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,450,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $311,854.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,049 shares in the company, valued at $809,355.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 23,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,774,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 332,697 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 37.6% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 52.2% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

