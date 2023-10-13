DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,811 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 139,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Bank OZK acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 62,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DD opened at $75.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.84. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

