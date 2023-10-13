Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) VP Jason T. Lawson Sells 618 Shares of Stock

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $122.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.37. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

