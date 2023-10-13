E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.50.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ETWO. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.58.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on E2open Parent

E2open Parent Stock Performance

E2open Parent stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $754.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 147.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that E2open Parent will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at E2open Parent

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $62,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,909.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,220. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 45,275 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.