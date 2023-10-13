EA Series Trust Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

