EA Series Trust Acquires New Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 43,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $88.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

