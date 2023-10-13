EA Series Trust Acquires Shares of 473,953 DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 473,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.29% of DHT at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHT. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 51.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in DHT by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DHT Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
DHT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.50%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DHT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.
About DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DHT
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.