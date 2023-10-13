EA Series Trust Acquires Shares of 69,625 Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

