EA Series Trust Buys Shares of 22,142 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at $213,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Celsius by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Celsius by 128.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $158.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.26. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The business had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,680,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,056,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,680,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,056,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $787,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,640,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

