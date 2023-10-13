EA Series Trust Buys Shares of 7,131 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $382.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.98. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

