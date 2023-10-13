EA Series Trust Invests $3.27 Million in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 433,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOGL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOGL opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $153.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

GOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

