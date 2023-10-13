EA Series Trust Invests $3.30 Million in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.07% of Weatherford International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

WFRD opened at $94.40 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $98.97. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.11). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 46.47% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

