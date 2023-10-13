EA Series Trust Invests $3.36 Million in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,669 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,970,297,000 after acquiring an additional 308,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 77.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Solar by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,266,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $485,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $1,068,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $1,068,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,452 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,924. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $149.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.19.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

