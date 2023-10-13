EA Series Trust Makes New $3.55 Million Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,612 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.21% of Sterling Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STRL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 1.4 %

STRL stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.61.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 6.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.