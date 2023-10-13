EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,478 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLPC. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the first quarter worth $623,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 26.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. 41.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $148.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.84. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $184.82.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $181.81 million for the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

Preformed Line Products Profile

(Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.