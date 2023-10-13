EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 221,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,134,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,993,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Resources Connection by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,992,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,996,000 after acquiring an additional 160,564 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 153.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 130,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Resources Connection news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 10,055 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,926.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $475.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.14 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

