EA Series Trust Purchases New Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Atkore by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the second quarter valued at $3,876,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $671,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Atkore by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR opened at $142.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.95 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.14.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $919.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.45 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATKR. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.25.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

