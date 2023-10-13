EA Series Trust Takes $3.43 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $437.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.90 and a twelve month high of $444.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.98.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KNSL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,695 shares of company stock worth $2,208,939 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.