EA Series Trust Takes Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 261,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Coty by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Coty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.66 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.69.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of COTY opened at $9.43 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coty

In other Coty news, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Isabelle Parize bought 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

