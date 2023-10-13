EA Series Trust Takes Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 122,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.61% of Heidrick & Struggles International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 40.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $519.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $271.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.26 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSII. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

