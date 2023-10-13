EA Series Trust Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 244,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.