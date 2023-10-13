EA Series Trust Takes Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 151,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 803.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Renasant Price Performance

RNST opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.10. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $41.77.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

About Renasant

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.