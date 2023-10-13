Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ESTE opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.15 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. Earthstone Energy’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Earthstone Energy

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,047,674.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 356,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,185,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $1,047,674.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 356,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,185,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $72,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,868,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,246,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 79,755 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 72.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 766,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.