Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $217.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.76. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.