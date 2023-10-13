Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Eaton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Eaton by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN traded down $7.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,591. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $133.89 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The company has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.57 and a 200 day moving average of $195.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

