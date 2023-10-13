Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Up 61.9% in September

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the September 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIM. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,122,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,867,000 after purchasing an additional 576,262 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,057,600,000,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 225,920 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 210,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,186,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,143,000 after acquiring an additional 206,890 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.



Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

See Also

