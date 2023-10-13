Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,190,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,130 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Ecolab worth $222,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,199,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ECL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.60.

Ecolab Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $165.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.95. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.