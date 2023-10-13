Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $34.56 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,269,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth $82,300,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 529,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,890,000 after purchasing an additional 486,988 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,821.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 376,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,698,000 after purchasing an additional 331,059 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

