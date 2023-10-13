Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72,237 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 1.8% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $36,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.58. 578,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,020,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,861,072 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

