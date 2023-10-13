Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

EGO opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.64, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.86 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 1.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 24.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 141,298 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

