Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $150.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $145.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $131.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $239,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,344 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.