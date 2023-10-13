Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $106.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.53.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EMR opened at $96.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $76.08 and a 1 year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.