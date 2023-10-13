Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

Shares of MSN stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. Emerson Radio has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.66.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

