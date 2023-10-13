Empire Financial Management Company LLC Acquires 45 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,218,963 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,210,004,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 48,406.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,762,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 4,752,589 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $732,934,000 after buying an additional 3,997,959 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $525.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $486.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

