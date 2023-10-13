Empire Financial Management Company LLC Purchases 2,428 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,181,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

SLV opened at $19.97 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

